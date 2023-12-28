UMB Bank n.a. Trims Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,407 shares of company stock worth $515,039 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $384.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.44. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $386.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

