United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW) Short Interest Down 94.1% in December

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the November 30th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Homes Group in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of United Homes Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 469,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 75,349 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Homes Group in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Homes Group in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in United Homes Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

United Homes Group Stock Performance

UHGWW traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,103. United Homes Group has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72.

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the Southeast that provides affordable homes for the entry-level and first move-up byer segments. United Homes Group, Inc is based in Irmo, South Carolina.

