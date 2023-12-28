United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.48.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $156.88 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $133.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

