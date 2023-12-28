United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.8% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $157.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,282. The firm has a market cap of $133.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.43. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.48.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

