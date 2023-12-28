United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,501 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on UPS. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.99. 364,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,416,342. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

