United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by North Growth Management Ltd.

North Growth Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in United Rentals by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 23.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter worth about $281,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $758,000. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 6.4% during the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $474.08.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $573.97 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.15 and a 12-month high of $585.50. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $478.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.