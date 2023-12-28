US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, a growth of 361.1% from the November 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 943,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $49.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,025. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $50.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.98.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2189 per share. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $417,000.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

