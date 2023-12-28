US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 362.5% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of UTRE stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.42. The company had a trading volume of 852 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.87. US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $50.47.

Get US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF alerts:

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1815 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (UTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 3-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-year tenor on the yield curve.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.