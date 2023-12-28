VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) Holdings Reduced by Sterling Financial Group Inc.

Sterling Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the quarter. VanEck Natural Resources ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sterling Financial Group Inc. owned 9.17% of VanEck Natural Resources ETF worth $11,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAP. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period.

Shares of HAP stock opened at $48.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.82. The stock has a market cap of $129.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.01. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $45.16 and a 12 month high of $52.71.

The VanEck Natural Resources ETF (HAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a consumption-based index of global hard asset firms. HAP was launched on Aug 29, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

