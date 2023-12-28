Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Mendel Capital Management LLC

Mendel Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 7.8% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,003,000 after buying an additional 1,272,637 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $154,878,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,250,000 after acquiring an additional 497,131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.64. 971,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.27. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $171.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

