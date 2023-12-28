Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Position Lessened by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $602,114,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6,246.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,409,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,394 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,612,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,035,000 after purchasing an additional 596,638 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,171.6% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 269,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,141,000 after purchasing an additional 260,991 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 171.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 250,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,364,000 after purchasing an additional 158,264 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,989. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $73.25 and a one year high of $92.81.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

