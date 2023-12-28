Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Lifted by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 518,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,805 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 4.1% of CKW Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. CKW Financial Group owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $26,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 43,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,690,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,168,000 after buying an additional 138,337 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,391,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,707. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.64. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $56.63.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

