Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 833,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 4.9% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $36,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,593,000 after buying an additional 40,297 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,198,000 after buying an additional 33,355 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $48.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

