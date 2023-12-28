Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Watershed Private Wealth LLC

Watershed Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,556 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.9% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,965,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,383,798. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.09 and its 200-day moving average is $45.36.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

