Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Raised by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $41.00. 6,826,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,027,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

