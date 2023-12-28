Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Watershed Private Wealth LLC

Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,622 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.99. 7,299,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,029,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average of $40.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

