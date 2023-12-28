Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VWO opened at $40.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.82 and its 200-day moving average is $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

