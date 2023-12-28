Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,811,000 after acquiring an additional 956,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,120,000 after acquiring an additional 895,556 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VUG opened at $312.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $102.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $313.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.34.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

