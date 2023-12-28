Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Increased by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $312.64. The stock had a trading volume of 502,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $313.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.34.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

