Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Sets New 1-Year High at $251.85

Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $251.85 and last traded at $251.75, with a volume of 17399 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $250.48.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.80 and a 200 day moving average of $240.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth $493,000. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

