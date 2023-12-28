Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,071,831,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,190,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $71,423,000.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $111.80 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $112.36. The stock has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.49 and a 200 day moving average of $106.03.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

