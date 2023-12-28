Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $487.19. 138,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,056. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $310.00 and a 1-year high of $487.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $449.80 and a 200-day moving average of $439.33. The stock has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

