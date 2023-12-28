Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Wiser Wealth Management Inc

Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 4.2% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $10,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,777,000 after acquiring an additional 340,954 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,315,000 after acquiring an additional 318,692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 435,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 39,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 398,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

VGT stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $487.22. 203,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,340. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $310.00 and a 1-year high of $487.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

