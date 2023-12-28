Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $9,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. Arcataur Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 47,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 43,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 108,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV opened at $76.58 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.77.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.2249 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

