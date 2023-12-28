Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Acquired by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,048,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 22.9% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Heritage Financial Services LLC owned about 0.65% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $117,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.47. 397,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,709,635. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.91. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

