Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Acquired by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.3% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $8,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 105,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,613 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 729,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,646,000 after purchasing an additional 33,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VIGI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.28. The stock had a trading volume of 85,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,722. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.12. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.3743 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.