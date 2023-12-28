Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Watershed Private Wealth LLC

Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $219.40. The stock had a trading volume of 143,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $172.10 and a twelve month high of $219.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.55.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.