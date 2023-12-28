Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MGC traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $169.85. 43,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,248. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $130.90 and a 12 month high of $170.30. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.82.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.