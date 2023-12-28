Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $233.63. 293,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,997. The firm has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $234.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

