Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.7% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 45,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,480,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Investments & Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $234.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,205. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $234.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.