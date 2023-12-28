Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Holdings Lowered by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,828,978 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,933.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 2,098,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,169 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,648 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 364.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 573,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,407,000 after purchasing an additional 450,395 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $145.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.35. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

