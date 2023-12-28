Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stake Boosted by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up about 4.5% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $7,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,033,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $446,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 117,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 41,585 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 596.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VMBS stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.39. The stock had a trading volume of 860,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,839. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average is $44.77.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.1419 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.