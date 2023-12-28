Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Increased by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 8.4% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $55,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000.

VNQ stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.92. 2,116,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,194,764. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $94.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.97. The company has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

