Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,601 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $48,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.98 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average of $75.53.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

