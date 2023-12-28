Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wiser Wealth Management Inc

Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 12.7% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $31,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $213,000. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,959,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 650,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,906,000 after purchasing an additional 25,601 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.95. 1,173,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,755,991. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.53. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.