Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Holdings Decreased by Rezny Wealth Management Inc.

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 4.6% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH stock remained flat at $77.34 during trading on Thursday. 1,095,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,892,538. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.59. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.231 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.