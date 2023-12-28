Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) is Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Financial & Tax Architects LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Financial & Tax Architects LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $9,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 85.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.52. 834,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,116. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $48.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.