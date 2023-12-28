Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 713,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises about 1.1% of Simplicity Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned 0.24% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $33,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 85.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,266,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,088. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $48.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

