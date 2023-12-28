Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $215.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,270. The company has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.70. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $216.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

