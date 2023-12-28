Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Virginia National Bank’s 8th Largest Position

Virginia National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,755 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.8% of Virginia National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $438.35. 1,121,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,046,949. The stock has a market cap of $350.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $347.19 and a 1-year high of $438.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $412.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.33.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Insiders bet big on these turnaround stocks
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Rivian is all set to start 2024 with a bang
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- If you buy the dogs, should you sell these Dow leaders?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.