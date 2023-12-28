Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Virginia National Bank’s 8th Largest Position

Virginia National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,755 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.8% of Virginia National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $438.35. 1,121,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,046,949. The stock has a market cap of $350.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $347.19 and a 1-year high of $438.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $412.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.33.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

