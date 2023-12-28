Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Sets New 52-Week High at $438.68

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $438.68 and last traded at $438.33, with a volume of 455008 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $437.90.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $350.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $412.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.33.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Motco lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.