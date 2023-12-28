Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Mendel Capital Management LLC

Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.3% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $438.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,256,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $347.19 and a 52 week high of $438.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $408.33.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

