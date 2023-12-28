Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wiser Wealth Management Inc

Wiser Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 27.4% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $67,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,791,000 after buying an additional 39,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after buying an additional 6,493,148 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $438.58. 2,559,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,052,963. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $347.19 and a 12 month high of $438.84. The company has a market cap of $350.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $412.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.33.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

