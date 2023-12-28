Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) is Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Quaker Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 9.9% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $20,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFS Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 36,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,032,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,983,290. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.37. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.