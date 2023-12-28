Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 687,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 7.3% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $47,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.66. 4,742,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,882,972. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

