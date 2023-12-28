Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Flagship Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 3.4% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wit LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $238.51. 1,382,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,082,921. The stock has a market cap of $336.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.75. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $188.93 and a 12 month high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

