Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Great Diamond Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 5.5% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $238.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,689,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,980. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.75. The stock has a market cap of $336.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $188.93 and a 1-year high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

