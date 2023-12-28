Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 136.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 44,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $238.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,456,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,377. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $188.93 and a 52-week high of $238.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

