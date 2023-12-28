Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Wiser Wealth Management Inc

Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $238.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,840,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,788. The stock has a market cap of $336.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.75. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $188.93 and a 52 week high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.