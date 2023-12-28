Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Boosted by Financial & Tax Architects LLC

Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,366,000 after acquiring an additional 541,820 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,963 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,097,000 after acquiring an additional 178,471 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after acquiring an additional 690,235 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $238.42. 979,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,400. The stock has a market cap of $336.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $188.93 and a twelve month high of $238.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.75.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

